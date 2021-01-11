A MAJOR UK student accommodation provider is offering students a 50 per cent rent discount for four weeks, in response to government lockdown measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Unite Students, which describes itself as the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, says eligible students will be able to apply for a discount of 50% of their rent for a total of four weeks, to be credited in March.

It added that, in addition, eligible students would be given a four-week complimentary extension of their tenancy agreement at the end of the academic third term to extend their stay into the summer “for their own enjoyment and convenience”.

The company said: “All Unite Student properties across the country remain open and today provide homes for thousands of students. However, this package provides support to students who have been asked by the Government to remain at home and comes on top of the additional safety measures and wellbeing support Unite Students has put in place following the outbreak of the pandemic last year.”

Richard Smith, chief executive of Unite Students, said: “We recognise that this is again a particularly challenging time for all students which is why their health, safety and security has been our priority since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are now providing a 50% rent discount for a four-week period and an additional complimentary four-week contract extension at no extra charge, in recognition of the challenges and disruption that students face following the Government’s latest lockdown announcement. We feel this is the right thing to do."

He added: "Working through this decision has had its challenges as there are a range of varying circumstances to consider in different parts of the country and across different universities."