GLASGOW Airport this week warned of material uncertainties “which may cast significant doubt” over its ability to continue as a going concern, as it reported a sharp drop in profits for the year before coronavirus struck.
Directors underlined the huge impact that the pandemic is continuing to have on operations at the airport in new accounts for the company, which is owned by AGS Airports Holdings.
READ MORE: The directors also highlighted the continuing uncertainty over when lockdown will end and the subsequent pace of recovery, additional funding, and the company’s ability to comply with or obtain a waiver with regard to its June 2021 lending covenants, as material uncertainties.
Special Series: The Business of Brexit
In our special series this week, we highlighted problems across the supply in key Scottish sectors in the wake of Brexit rules coming into force on January 1.
Day One: Scottish seafood exports lost daily worth £1m amid checkpoint ‘chaos’
Day Two: Scottish goods ‘stranded’ as European hauliers boycott UK
Day Three: No deal Brexit leaves crucial Scots financial services sector out in cold
Aberdeen job cuts loom as Shell retrenches in North Sea
Royal Dutch Shell has announced plans to cut around 330 jobs in its UK North Sea oil and gas business which is run from Aberdeen.
READ MORE: The cuts will reduce total employee numbers in the Anglo-Dutch giant’s North Sea business to around 1,000.
Multi-million pound blueprint for Dumbarton campus unveiled
Aggreko has revealed plans to invest £4.5 million to upgrade its production facility in Dumbarton.
READ MORE: The investment is part of the temporary power generator’s ambitions to become net zero in terms of the carbon emissions from its own operations by 2030.
Forth Ports in multi-million tugboat takeover
Forth Ports has acquired Angus tug firm Targe in a multi-million pound deal to create a marine services business “of scale” along the east coast of Scotland.
READ MORE: Set up in 1991, Targe employs 90 people and was previously owned by the family of managing director Tom Woolley.
Opinion
Kristy Dorsey: New year brings hybrid hiring to the digital transformation
Scott Wright: Gove was wrong: We need experts more than ever now
Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Circus of shambles now in full swing. Happy now, Brexiters?
Mark Williamson: Edinburgh fintech interests London investors
Ian McConnell on Friday: Keir Starmer U-turn dismal as Tories unable to run menodge
Brian Donnelly: Brexit delivers ‘chaos’ to Europe’s borders
Features
Monday Interview: Historic Edinburgh jeweller presses on with £3m refurbishment
SME Focus: Edinburgh consultancy prospers despite coronavirus crisis impact on economy
Glasgow's largest Lidl supermarket has opened today, creating 40 jobs. https://t.co/6vYofzSLGa— The Herald (@heraldscotland) January 14, 2021
And finally, from the bulletin ... New Lidl is Glasgow's largest | Hospitality debt could hit £1.2bn
Sign up
Get Business Week sent direct to your inbox every Sunday, as well as the twice-daily Business Bulletin and early morning Business News. Sign up in the newsletters section:
https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment