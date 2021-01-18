SCOTTISH housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel is now offering virtual guided viewings.
Glasgow-based Mactaggart & Mickel said these were being rolled out in Scotland and England as “an alternative to carefully planned Covid-safe visits” to its new homes and are “aimed at customers who are unable to travel or just want to avoid long journeys to new areas”.
It declared that the new virtual viewing platform had “ paved the way for homebuyers to enjoy an accompanied walk-through their new properties with easy-to-use software combined with family-friendly gadgets such as tablets, laptops and PCs”.
The housebuilder added: “It means customers can enjoy guided tour of new homes, led by members of the Mactaggart & Mickel sales team who are available to navigate every room in the property while answering questions along the way.”
Mactaggart & Mickel has offices in Cheltenham and London, as well as in Glasgow.
In noted it "remains open for business in line with heightened government coronavirus-related restrictions".
