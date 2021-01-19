STV Studios has hailed its largest order of entertainment show Celebrity Catchphrase from ITV.

The sixth series of the programme, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, will feature 13 episodes, more than in any of the other series since the show’s launch in 2013.

The firm said initial production on the series has already begun, with filming set to start in April. The new run is expected to air as part of ITV and STV’s autumn and winter 2021 schedule.

The current series of Celebrity Catchphrase featured the highest-rated episode of the programme, reaching a peak audience of six million viewers on Saturday, January 9.

READ MORE: Edinburgh's Recast sports fans platform attracts global interest

Last summer, Celebrity Catchphrase also became the first major UK entertainment show to return to production following the first national lockdown.

The show’s current series, which airs every Saturday on ITV and STV, features celebrities including Jools Holland, Naga Munchetty, Martin Kemp and Richard Ayoade.

Gary Chippington, creative director of entertainment at STV Studios, said: “It’s hard to believe we’re preparing to make our sixth series of Celebrity Catchphrase, and the fact that we’ve landed our biggest-ever commission six series down the line is testament to the enduring popularity of this much-loved show.

“We’re grateful for ITV’s continued commitment to the brand, and can’t wait to get back in the studio with Stephen to make 13 new episodes of fantastic family entertainment for our ever-loyal viewers.”

Emma John-Lewis, of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: "Catchphrase is such a huge hit with our viewers.” Episodes aired in 2020 reached 18.6 million people in the UK.