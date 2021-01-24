The UK North Sea is the most attractive basin in the world for oil and gas firms that want to develop big offshore projects on a key measure, experts said this week.
It was described as a boost for the region, and a surge in offshore oil and gas developments is expected.
READ MORE: Rystad Energy said the tax breaks provided in the UK mean firms can achieve better returns on investment in large scale field developments in the North Sea than in any other comparable basin.
Scots engineering giant to help extend lives of vintage gas fields
Wood has won a $130 million (£95m) contract to help extend the life of one of the UK’s oldest gas field clusters, which will fuel hopes of recovery in the sector.
READ MORE: The Aberdeen-based engineering giant has been hired to provide ‘late life solutions’ on the Morecambe Bay fields, which have been an important source of the gas used in the UK for more than 30 years.
Glasgow offices tipped to roar back
The Glasgow office market has been tipped to bounce back strongly after coronavirus hammered demand for space in the city in 2020, as new figures suggested Edinburgh had achieved a “remarkable result” in the face of the pandemic.
READ MORE: Take-up of office space in Scotland’s biggest city plunged by 53 per cent as people were advised to work from home for large parts of the year to suppress Covid-19 infection rates.
Four-star hotel at centre of tourism development
Proposals have been submitted for a £33.8 million tourism and leisure development, including a four-star hotel, in a bid to draw future visitors into Perthshire.
READ MORE: The plans for the site at West Kinfauns are being put forward by plant machinery group Morris Leslie, which has its headquarters in the village on the outskirts of Perth.
Kristy Dorsey: Ageism threatens crisis for older workers in redundancy
Scott Wright: Bank support vital as UK faces 'darkest hour'
Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Shameless Tories should say sorry for this Brexit shambles
Mark Williamson: Is North Sea recovery in prospect?
Ian McConnell on Friday: Tory post-Brexit agenda starts to crystallise in alarming ways
Brian Donnelly: Anger as ministers dismiss food industry crisis is understandable
Monday Interview: Developer declares £30m Glasgow office project running ahead of schedule
SME Focus: Vegan snack pioneer highlights supply chain impact
From the bulletin: Meat processors join seafood Brexit protest amid 'serious and sustained loss of trade'
