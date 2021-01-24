The UK North Sea is the most attractive basin in the world for oil and gas firms that want to develop big offshore projects on a key measure, experts said this week.

It was described as a boost for the region, and a surge in offshore oil and gas developments is expected.

READ MORE: Rystad Energy said the tax breaks provided in the UK mean firms can achieve better returns on investment in large scale field developments in the North Sea than in any other comparable basin.

HeraldScotland: Morecambe Bay. Picture: Spirit EnergyMorecambe Bay. Picture: Spirit Energy

Scots engineering giant to help extend lives of vintage gas fields

Wood has won a $130 million (£95m) contract to help extend the life of one of the UK’s oldest gas field clusters, which will fuel hopes of recovery in the sector.

READ MORE: The Aberdeen-based engineering giant has been hired to provide ‘late life solutions’ on the Morecambe Bay fields, which have been an important source of the gas used in the UK for more than 30 years.

HeraldScotland: An impression of 177 Bothwell StreetAn impression of 177 Bothwell Street

Glasgow offices tipped to roar back

The Glasgow office market has been tipped to bounce back strongly after coronavirus hammered demand for space in the city in 2020, as new figures suggested Edinburgh had achieved a “remarkable result” in the face of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Take-up of office space in Scotland’s biggest city plunged by 53 per cent as people were advised to work from home for large parts of the year to suppress Covid-19 infection rates.

HeraldScotland: Hotel at centre of Perthshire tourism developmentHotel at centre of Perthshire tourism development

Four-star hotel at centre of tourism development

Proposals have been submitted for a £33.8 million tourism and leisure development, including a four-star hotel, in a bid to draw future visitors into Perthshire.

READ MORE: The plans for the site at West Kinfauns are being put forward by plant machinery group Morris Leslie, which has its headquarters in the village on the outskirts of Perth. 

