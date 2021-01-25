The number of shoppers heading out to retail destinations across the UK rose by 9 per cent last week from the previous seven days, indicating “lockdown fatigue” for people cooped up at home, according to market researcher Springboard.

Springboard said that in the week to January 23, footfall was up 10.9% in UK high streets, 9.2% in shopping centres and 4.5% in retail parks compared to the previous week. However, footfall across all retail destinations was still 65% lower than in the same week last year.

“Despite rain and snow last week across much of the UK, footfall rose in retail destinations last week from the week before for the first time in five weeks; perhaps providing the first indications of lockdown fatigue emerging once again,” Springboard director Diane Wehrle said.

“The last rise in footfall was in the peak Christmas trading week beginning 13th December, and even then the rise was only a third as large as last week’s,” she added.

Scottish workers report rising appreciation for their colleagues

Nearly a third of Scottish employees (29 per cent) report that they have a greater appreciation for their colleagues than they did before Covid-19, according to a new study from Royal Bank of Scotland.

The findings from the survey into the social impacts of the pandemic on the nation’s workforce suggest that the onset of the pandemic may have fostered a stronger sense of togetherness, despite the imposition of social distancing measures.

Scots employees feel valued by their bosses, with 72% of those currently in active employment reporting that they have been treated well by their employer through the pandemic. More than half (53%) agreed that their hard work this year has been recognised by their company.

Looking ahead to 2021, 86% of employees stated that staff wellbeing should be either the top priority or one of the top priorities for their employers over the next year. However, the nation would perhaps prefer a few less virtual quizzes next year, with 29% of Scottish respondents reporting that they are bored of them by now.

Public's views sought on proposed housing development

The developer behind a proposed housing project in Edinburgh is staging a digital consultation to enable the public to give their views, having submitted a proposal of application notice to the planning authority.

Manse (Seafield) LLP is proposing a residential-led, mixed-use development at 22 to 25 Seafield Road, currently the location of the Peter Vardy Vauxhall garage.

