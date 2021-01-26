By Scott Wright

BLUE Lagoon, the long-established fish and chip shop chain, has hit the expansion trail, declaring the acquisition of a new outlet in Glasgow is a “gamble worth taking”.

And director Alessandro Varese vowed it would not be the family-owned firm’s last.

The company, which can trace its history back more than 40 years, is to open a new restaurant in a former Pizza Express on Queen Street. It is poised to embark on a full, £350,000 refurbishment of the outlet, installing its trademark Caribbean theme throughout a 50-cover space on the ground floor, and 60-seat area in the basement level. The project, which will be the chain’s 14th outlet, will be self-financed.

Mr Varese, who runs the business with brothers Simone and Gianluca, and father Angelo, said the new location is a “shop we have been looking at for years”.

He expressed the hope that pubs and bars in the city centre, traditionally a good revenue source for Blue Lagoon restaurants and takeaways, would have begun to re-open by summer. Longer term, Mr Varese is optimistic that the new restaurant will benefit from the flow of customers through the revamped Queen Street Station, and from its proximity to George Square.

He said: “It is a bit of a gamble, but it is worth taking.”

Mr Varese noted that the challenges facing high street property landlords because of coronavirus meant it had been easier to secure a favourable lease, which will be rent free for a period of time.

In spite of ongoing trading restrictions, and limited footfall on high streets at present, Mr Varese said the company hopes to keep on growing. He is confident that there will be lots of “pent-up demand” from people who will be keen to visit pubs, bars and restaurants again when restrictions are lifted.

“We’re still looking to expand in these uncertain times… even in Edinburgh,” Mr Varese said. “We have been trying or years, but it is

difficult to find the right space. We will keep plugging away.”

Mr Varese said all but two of the company’ 13 outlets are currently open for takeaway and home delivery services. He said home delivery has been “the saviour” of the business during periods of lockdown, with sales quadrupling at some Blue Lagoon shops.

Its outlets in The Centre, Livingston, and Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre are closed because there is currently minimal footfall because of the suspension of non-essential retail.

Around 50 of the group’s 100 employees are currently on furlough.