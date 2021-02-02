Scottish craft brewer BrewDog has launched a "buy one get one tree" initiative as part of the company’s green mission.

The brewer said the launch marks its commitment to planting one tree for every multipack of its headliner beers purchased throughout 2021.

The planting is to be completed in partnership with the Eden Project and is part of a wider program focused on native tree planting and ecosystem restoration.

BrewDog said the launch of buy one get one tree is part of a wider sustainability strategy across the business following the announcement that it was the first carbon negative international beer brand in the world late last year.

Scottish brokerage on hiring spree

To have a tree planted on their behalf, customers can scan the QR code on the box or go the brewer’s website. BrewDog said it hopes the initiative will see over one million trees planted over the coming months.

James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog, said: “Last year BrewDog became the world's first carbon negative international beer brand, and now we’re embarking on the biggest project in our history.

"Buy one get one tree, will see us plant over one million trees in the coming months, with the support of the biggest supermarkets across the UK.

"This ground-breaking project is just the beginning and BrewDog will continue to be the catalyst for change, putting the planet first and leading the way for businesses to make a positive impact on our planet.”

The distillery has been owned by luxury drinks group Remy Cointreau since 2012.

Islay distiller urges whisky drinkers to go 'one tin lighter'





Single malts produced by Bruichladdich will be sold without their industry-standard tin in a pilot programme to reduce waste packaging from the Islay distillery.

The initiative will initially cover sales across the online shop and visitor centre, with preferences set to 'no tin' as a matter of default. Customers will have to purposefully select for a tin to be included when purchasing the Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte or Octomore single malts.

Scotland could lose investment due to decarbonisation costs of petrochemicals

Scotland’s high-polluting petrochemicals industry has warned that investment will move overseas if decarbonisation costs cannot be passed on to consumers.

MSPs are scrutinising the Scottish Government's updated climate change plan – which sets out how the country will aim to cut 1990 levels of carbon emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2045.

