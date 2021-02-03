Garden centres giant Dobbies has linked up with surplus food app Too Good To Go in a bid to combat food waste across its stores.

Too Good To Go lets people buy surplus food and drink from restaurants, grocery stores, pubs and producers to stop it from going to waste.

Consumers download an app and search for nearby businesses with unsold produce. They then purchase and collect it at an allotted time.

Archie Stewart, head of food at Dobbies, said: “Our partnership with Too Good To Go is an innovative solution for customers and Dobbies to work together on a shared goal of reducing food waste. The Too Good To Go Magic Bags can be collected with ease from our stores across the UK.”

Paschalis Loucaides, UK country manager at Too Good To Go, said: “We’re thrilled to have partnered with Dobbies and help reduce food waste.

"We’ve already seen brilliant traction for the Magic Bags on our app and know together we can make a huge difference in making sure food is eaten and enjoyed instead of wasted.”

To purchase a Magic Bag, download the free Too Good To Go app via Apple Store and Google Play.

Too Good To Go Magic Bags are available to purchase at Dobbies in Aberdeen, Ayr, Braehead, Dundee, Dunfermline, Edinburgh, Livingston, Milngavie, Perth and Stirling.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce

Stuart Patrick: Budget falls short

In the search for an economic road map out of the Covid-19 crisis, the Scottish Budget offered some initial jigsaw pieces, but we were always going to have to await the Chancellor’s statement in March for the fuller financial picture on business support.

Student accommodation discount extended

Unite Students has announced an extension to an original accommodation rental discount unveiled on January 11, amid continuing coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

