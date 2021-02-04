A NEW "energy from waste" facility in Scotland is set to support 230 jobs in construction and operation after investment by Iona Capital.
Iona is investing in Binn Group’s 8.6MW plant at its Binn Eco Park near Perth, which will provide power to existing occupiers of the industrial park and export power to the National Grid.
Construction of the EFW plant, which received planning approval in December 2020, is scheduled to start later this year, with the start of commercial operations earmarked for 2024.
The new plant is intended to process 84,900 tonnes of residual wastes a year, using moving grate combustion technology.
The plant’s electricity and heat outputs, which can be hot water or steam, will be used within the eco park or further afield to support net zero targets.
Allan MacGregor, chief executive of Binn Group, said: “With the support of the Iona Capital team, the plant will be in operation in good time for meeting the ban on landfill of biodegradable municipal waste which comes into effect in 2025.”
Nick Ross, director at Iona Capital, said: “Binn Group are a strong local partner and the project delivers all of the necessary criteria that we typically seek: a proven technology, a secure fuel supply and a long-term offtake agreement.”
It is expected that up to 200 jobs could be created during the construction phase as well as around 30 full-time jobs when the plant is fully operational.
Moves are under way for a masterplan to support further expansion.
