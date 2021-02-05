TWMA, the specialist drilling waste management company, has unveiled new headquarters in Aberdeen.
The company is relocating its global headquarters to the Aberdeen International Business Park in Dyce and the office space has been designed to bring greater flexibility with teams together in one open-plan space.
TWMA has taken an 8,050 sq ft floor area, with approximately 60 people moving to the new office.
The new premises will also include a “real-time centre” which will live stream data from TWMA projects around the world.
Gareth Innes, chief engineering and commercial officer at TWMA said: “This move underpins our growth plans and reflects our commitment to delivering quality solutions to our customers.
"The relocation creates a first-class collaborative working environment, which will help us to continue building our in-house capability to deliver new technology and improve our services.”
The company is leaving behind its previous headquarters at Broadfold House in Bridge of Don, where it had been based since 2010.
As part of the move, TWMA donated a significant amount of its previous office equipment and furniture to local schools and charities.
