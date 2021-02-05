By Scott Wright
CASUAL dining giant TGI Friday’s is to bring its latest restaurant concept to a prominent site in Glasgow city centre.
Friday’s has agreed a deal to become the new tenant of the former Gusto restaurant on Bothwell Street, close to Central Station.
It signed on the dotted line following a rapid-fire marketing campaign by CDLH Leisure & Hospitality Surveyors, which secured the letting within eight weeks of instruction by the landlord.
CDLH said six offers for the 7,300 square foot space had been lodged in the short marketing period.
The new tenant, which for many years has run the popular TGI Friday's on Buchanan Street, plans to roll-out its New York-inspired 63rd & 1st concept at the site.
CDLH director Peter Darroch said: “The key to successful lettings is market knowledge and putting in place a detailed marketing procedure at the outset to attract the right interest and give the tenant confidence in the letting opportunity.
"The landlord was also very helpful and had the property cleaned and redecorated to enhance the overall presentation. Friday’s were extremely professional in negotiations which also greatly assisted the speed of the letting transaction.”
