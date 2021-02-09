A LIFE sciences and healthcare recruiter has reported a turnover increase of 110 per cent to £4.6 million and a 47% growth in headcount last year.

Scottish talent acquisition specialist Entrust Resource Solutions said the results are partly because of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen existing client demand increase dramatically, while 20% of the year’s activity is attributable to new customers.

The company said it specialises in “bench to board” resourcing activity, recruiting for contract and permanent roles at all levels within the life sciences, healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

It said its expertise across three strategic UK locations has been critical in the on-going fight against Covid-19.

To date, the company has been responsible for placing extensive contract and permanent personnel across the UK,focused on the development of diagnostics and testing, the manufacture of life-saving technology, laboratory skills and vaccine development.

Austin Clark, chief commercial director, said: “There is no doubt that the circumstances of 2020 have demanded an incredible level of agility and flexibility from those engaged in the search for effective diagnostics, treatment and vaccinations.

“ERS has proven its inherent ability to respond with equal dexterity to a vastly changed landscape where there has been a significant increase in demand for life sciences and associated healthcare contractors. We’re incredibly proud of the results we’ve achieved for our UK-wide client base and the part we continue to play in this unique situation.”

ERS said despite strides being made in both testing and vaccination it is confident that demand to provide expertise specific to coronaviruses is sustainable in the mid-term, and it continues to implement a strategy of investment, internal development and recruitment in place as the company eyes significant growth in the longer term.

The Dundee headquartered company also announced the appointment of recruitment business advisory specialist Brian Creegan, who has over 13 years’ experience in recruitment process optimisation, talent branding and strategic planning, as interim managing director.

Mr Creegan said: “The projected growth of the Scottish life sciences sector is phenomenal and represents an outstanding opportunity for the country. Our challenge is to work closely with industry, government and academia alike, to ensure that the talent exists to make this a reality. I’m delighted to join the ERS team at such a pivotal moment for this sector.”