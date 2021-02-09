SHARES in Omega Diagnostics leapt after it responded to a press report that it is one of three companies selected by the UK Government to make rapid Covid-19 tests.
The Clackmannanshire-based AIM listed company was reported as being chosen to produce lateral flow devices for the Department of Health and Social Care.
Omega Diagnostics said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange: “The company can confirm that it is continuing to modify its Alva-based facility to upscale significantly its lateral flow test production capacity.
“When contracts or supply agreements are signed to utilise this capacity the company will announce this in line with AIM disclosure obligations.”
The medical diagnostics company focused on HIV testing, infectious diseases and food intolerance, said it “notes the article published online by the Financial Times”.
It was reported the Alva firm and SureScreen and Global Access Diagnostics were chosen by the UK Government to produce up to two million lateral flow devices each day.
Last month Omega Diagnostics launched a laboratory testing service for its Covid-19 antibody test in Cambridgeshire.
Omega has been working on the Elisa test with Mologic, which it expects to offer the testing service to selected commercial occupational health partners, clinics and health professionals, while it is part of the UK Rapid Test Consortium led by Abingdon Health, which developed the kit.
The company has increased its staff numbers at its headquarters to more than 120 from 60, and also said that it expects to take on as many as 80 more staff.
Shares in Omega Diagnostics closed at 92p, up 32.37%.
