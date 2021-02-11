A Lanarkshire firm is launching what is claimed to be a “first of its kind” service in Scotland offering manufacturers a circular sustainable solution for waste metal.
Based in Bellshill, Proficio has invested £335,000 in new machinery that will increase its metal cleaning capacity from one to 25 tonnes per week. The investment has been supported by an £80,000 grant from Scottish Enterprise.
Set up in 1998, the company began as a manufacturer of industrial cleaning products for the transport industry. It has since expanded its expertise into the refinishing of super alloy and semi-precious metal parts.
Following this latest investment, Proficio is now looking to target new customers across the aviation, oil and gas sectors. It is also examining opportunities for international growth.
“We grasped the opportunity to diversify and invest in a substantial bespoke piece of equipment to deliver a metal renovation service that is the first of its kind in Scotland and supports sustainable manufacturing too,” managing director Mark Semple said. “Scottish Enterprise assisted our business to progress and secure vital funding as well as providing introductions to very useful contacts who have provided us with invaluable knowledge and information for our new projects. This has helped us safeguard the business and given us the opportunity to develop and grow in the future.”
Jane Martin, managing director at Scottish Enterprise, added: “This innovative metal recycling service will provide Scottish manufacturing companies with a circular sustainable solution for waste metal as well as helping make savings.
“This will be welcomed by many companies and help towards a green economic recovery from Covid-19.”
