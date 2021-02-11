CRERAR Hotel Group is investing more than £500,000 in a Highland hotel, as it aims to capitalise on a boost to tourism once travel restrictions are lifted.

The hotel company is making the investment in the Glencoe Inn to “create the ultimate boutique hotel experience at the heart of the world-famous glen”.

The investment will see bedrooms, the food and drink offering, and outdoor areas of the four-star highland property revamped in preparation for re-opening following lockdown.

All 15 bedrooms and bathrooms will be fully refurbished with "luxury in mind including king-size beds, and baths that boast unrivalled views across Loch Leven and the Pap of Glencoe".

The outdoor ‘Hidden Garden’ spa will offer a thermal experience with hot tub and sauna.

There will be a new decking area for patrons to take in the views, with lounge furniture and fire pits for what is described as "the ultimate outdoor relaxation experience".

A new bistro, with a menu featuring native grass-fed Scottish beef from the Crerar Home Farm and Scottish seafood, will debut alongside the unique "Red Shed Pizzas", made with hybrid yeast and sourdough based and served from a new wood-fired oven.Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive of Crerar Hotels, said: “Investing in our hotels to offer guests the highest standards and best possible experience has been an absolute priority over the past few years, and has continued despite the industry-wide impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This significant investment in The Glencoe Inn will create a small boutique hotel experience in the highlands that offers low key luxury, with the finest Scottish hospitality, set against one of the country’s most beautiful landscapes."