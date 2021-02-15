Housebuilder Avant Homes has declared that its sites across Scotland are enjoying “continued success”, and flagged its commitment to expanding its presence further in the central belt, as it launches the first houses at four new developments comprising 622 new-build properties.
The projects have a gross combined development value of £169.5 million, the housebuilder said.
The four new sites are Craigowl Law in Dundee, Jackton Green in Jackton, Carron Feld in Larbert, and Draffen Park in Stewarton.
Avant Homes Scotland managing director Andrew Gawthorpe, said: “We’ve seen continued success throughout our sites in Scotland and we’re pleased to maintain our commitment to building high-quality homes in desirable locations, by extending our presence across the central belt of Scotland.”
In conjunction with the developments, Avant Homes has also committed to a combined community contribution of £6.8m towards local education, open green spaces, footpath links and local infrastructure.
Avant Homes Scotland currently has 15 developments under construction.
Draffen Park and Carron Feld will each offer three, four and five-bedroom homes. Jackton Green comprises two, three and four-bedroom properties. Craigowl Law features a mixture of three and four-bedroom homes.
The first homes at each of these developments have been released for sale, the housebuilder said, and are expected to be ready for occupation this autumn.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.