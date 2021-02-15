A business leader has called for a "clear plan to reopen" from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ahead of the expected statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Liz Cameron, director and chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said businesses "need to understand" what elements require to be in place before firms can start to plan for a resumption of trading.

She said: "The vaccination roll-out has been significant across Scotland and the UK, and with vaccination milestones being reached, we now need to understand the conditions at which the economy can begin to reopen.

"We understand that setting specific dates can be challenging given the unpredictable nature of the virus. However, businesses need to know the trigger points over the next three months that will deliver the re-opening of the economy."

She added: "Only a clear plan to reopen will give businesses the confidence to plan, hire and invest.

"Without this, businesses and livelihoods face catastrophe."

Avant Homes has highlighted its appetite for further expansion across central Scotland

Housebuilder launches four developments with 622 homes

Housebuilder Avant Homes has declared that its sites across Scotland are enjoying “continued success”, and flagged its commitment to expanding its presence further in the central belt, as it launches the first houses at four new developments comprising 622 new-build properties.

The projects have a gross combined development value of £169.5 million, the housebuilder said. The four new sites are Craigowl Law in Dundee, Jackton Green in Jackton, Carron Feld in Larbert, and Draffen Park in Stewarton.

Motoring icon to go all-electric from 2025

Jaguar will stop building cars with internal combustion engines over the next four years.

Owner Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced that the brand will only offer electric-powered vehicles from 2025.

