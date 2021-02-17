SOFTWARE allowing the use of video and facial recognition for remote witnessing of contracts and legal documents is being pioneered by a Glasgow-based team of IT specialists.

Videosign set up a development lab in Glasgow in 2019 following the introduction of new rules allowing for remote signing and witnessing of contracts and has spent the last year “working at high speed to keep the product in a constant state of evolution”.

Two members of the development team previously worked with CodeClan, the Edinburgh-based digital skills academy established to support Scotland’s digital economy.

Dan Bendon, Videosign chief technology officer, said: “When I joined Videosign I was tasked with building a development team anywhere in the UK.

“The full team only worked together in our Glasgow offices for a month before we shifted to working from home."

He continued: “Even if I’d known that the team was going to be working remotely I’d still have chosen to hire in Glasgow.

“I’ve lived here for 15 years and I love it. The people of Glasgow are passionate and hard-working. They’re proud of their city and what it has achieved.”

UK law now allows digital signatures for all contracts except for deeds and wills. Deeds can now be signed online providing they are witnessed. Wills still require a “pen and ink” signature but the law allows for the witnessing to take place electronically. Videosign said it achieves this by stitching videos of the signatory and witness together to form a single piece of evidence.

It said extra security comes via its ability to verify identities using artificial intelligence facial profiling.

Steven Tallant, Videosign chief executive, said: “We are very excited about this feature as it replaces the very costly and time-consuming process of having people confirm their identities by turning up in person or sending documents through the post. Using Videosign means businesses can offer a more efficient service to their clients and save time and money while being confident they’re using a system that’s safe, secure and legally compliant.

"In light of the pandemic, this also offers a safer way for people to conduct business."