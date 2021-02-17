INFINITY Works, a cloud and digital transformation consultancy, has been acquired by professional services company Accenture.

The deal will boost the cloud delivery and engineering capabilities of Accenture Cloud First in the UK, it said. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Infinity Works said it helps some of the country’s top brands digitally transform, covering cloud, data, design and research, mobile, and full-stack engineering.

Headquartered in Leeds, it has offices across the UK employing 440 including Edinburgh, where 25 staff are based.

The firm was founded in 2014 and has “deep relationships with key ecosystem players, including AWS, and is recognised as an advanced consulting partner in the AWS partner network”.

READ MORE: Glasgow firm pioneers remote legal document witnessing video software

It is also an award-winning elite services partner with Snowflake, the data cloud platform, and is the first partner in the UK & Ireland to be awarded this status.

“Acquiring Infinity Works is a significant step in advancing our Accenture Cloud First strategy and capabilities in the UK, and in achieving our purpose to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity,” said Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First. “The Infinity Works team brings deep cloud and engineering specialization and increases our ability to leverage cloud-native architectures, applications and methods to help clients innovate and operate with speed and flexibility at scale.”

Paul Henshaw, co-founder at Infinity Works, said it has spearheaded “cloud-first approaches,” adding: “We are proud of our proven experience of delivering across multiple sectors using a combination of our unique working culture, values, and technical expertise. Accenture’s resources and capabilities will enable us to better support our customers’ digital projects while providing them with the same exceptional levels of service they’ve come to expect.”