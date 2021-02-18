A SCOTTISH start-up, which connects brands and businesses to creative and technology teams, has hailed £2 million in revenue in its first year of trading despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Label Ventures, which is based in Edinburgh, said it is targeting "massive growth" in 2021, including rapid international expansion.

The firm said it competes with traditional consulting firms like Accenture and Deloitte but that it models itself "on a music label rather than a holding company”.

The set-up means it scans global markets to sign creative and technology talent to work with them as “Labelmates”.

It then uses its own production studio to set up and lead teams to create a delivery system with a major client organisation.

The company said it is working with some of the largest financial services and tech sector players to put this into practice.

Nick Sherrard, founder of Label Ventures, said: “Fundamentally we want to be a platform for amazing creative people to do pioneering work.

“The consulting industry has been telling clients for decades that the industry was about to transform and they had to change fast, but if you take a look around not that much has changed on the consulting side of the fence.

“I think clients are really ready for a different option.”

The team has been building out both its leadership team and its roster of signed agencies and tech companies signed to the Label in recent months.

Among them, Paul Bowman has joined to create the A&R function having been a partner in innovation consulting firm Market Gravity in North America, whilst Maxine Mackie has joined from Deloitte Digital to lead the production Studio.