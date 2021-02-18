COMMSWORLD, the independent network provider, has reported a raft of contracts that has led to one of the best quarters in its 27-year history.
The Edinburgh-headquartered company secured deals valued at more than £16.7 million across multiple sectors, significantly beating its targets between October and December last year.
It included a £5.8m digital contract with Glasgow City Council that it said is central to its ambitions to become a world-class Smart City, as well as an extension worth more than £7m to its current contract with City of Edinburgh Council as part of its continuing digital enablement programme.
Charles Quinn, chief commercial officer, said: “It shows that now more than ever good businesses need high performance, robust and resilient connectivity so they can emerge from Covid-19 in a strong position. It also shows that more and more customers are gaining significant benefits from the new UK-wide network that Commsworld has built.”
Also included are new contracts involving venture capital firm Par Equity LLP and fish processing company Pelagia, plus new business with oil and gas giant Shell, legal firm Burness Paull LLP, dental supply company Wright Cottrell, global IT and business consulting services firm CGI, Arnold Clark, and the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.
