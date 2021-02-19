Scottish building services and all-trades contractor McGill has secured a significant contract with long-standing clients Govanhill Housing Association.

McGill has delivered work to support the association’s regeneration project for several years and the contractor will start work on the £1.4m repairs contract to deliver a wide range of trade services, including slating, tiling, fire and security services, TV installation, landscaping, lead and stonework.

Govanhill Housing Association is a community-controlled social landlord operating in the Govanhill and Merrylee neighbourhoods of Glasgow.

The association owns and manages more than 2,800 homes for social rent and provide factoring services for a further 1,500 privately owned properties.

The association has invested more than £43m in their tenants’ homes as part of the substantial major repairs and planned maintenance programmes since 2000.

The contract will see McGill continue to operate around South West Govanhill, an area currently undergoing significant regeneration as part of the association’s South West Govanhill Property Acquisition and Repair programme.

Chris Ferriday, McGill operations director, said: “It is always great to build long-lasting relationships with clients as you really get to know their team and ultimately deliver outstanding work.

"Having worked with Govanhill Housing Association for several years, we have strong relationships and a great understanding of what the goals of the association are and how we can support them to achieve these.”

Adrian Grace became chairman of 7IM in September after running Edinburgh-based Aegon UK for 10 years

Financial services outlook bright despite Brexit

The financial services heavyweight who chairs 7IM has said the wealth manager is in the market for more acquisitions in Scotland as he underlined his confidence in the prospects for firms in the country.

Adrian Grace shrugged off concerns about the potential impact of Brexit claiming Scotland's strength in industries such as pensions and investment management mean it is well placed to benefit from trends that will have huge significance in coming years.

Picture: SSE

Highlands jobs prospect under power plant plan

Pumped hydro storage schemes could cut the costs of operating the UK’s energy system by around £700m a year according to a study commissioned by SSE, which is working on plans for a bumper development in the Highlands.

The Perth-based energy giant expects to be able to generate huge amounts of hydro-electricity at the Coire Glas plant from the movement of water between two reservoirs. The scheme near Loch Lochy would be the largest of its kind in the UK.

