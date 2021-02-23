GLOBAL drilling technology and services company NXG has invested more than £1 million in a new Aberdeen headquarters and a site to support projects in Latin America.
The investment in the new Aberdeen base positions the business to support an expected increase in demand for its technology, expertise and services throughout 2021 with a substantial addition of warehouse and yard space. The combined size of the new Scottish site is 45,000 sq ft.
The business has moved its HQ and rental division from Hareness Circle in Altens to a nearby site at Ness Point, Blackness Circle.
The new Mexico operation, which includes an industrial unit, offices and yard space, is based in Villahermosa.
The latest announcements come after NXG secured contracts with key players in recent months, which potentially represent a substantial seven-figure boost to revenues.
Rod Coffey, managing director at NXG, said: “The significant investment in Aberdeen and Mexico is an essential part of our strategic plan for sustainable growth through 2021 and beyond. We are close to agreements for two additional international bases and hope to make an announcement before the summer.”
The company has increased staff from 25 to 40 in the last year.
