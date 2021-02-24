SUPPORTERS of Hibernian Football Club can watch exclusive goal clips, highlights and interviews under a new partnership with sports video platform Recast.
The SPFL club is the first in Scotland to join Recast, which connects fans directly to sports content via an app that is subscription-free and also benefits the club.
Recast offers its partner an additional platform for supporters to get "affordable, flexible access to high-quality content directly from the club", which Recast’s micropayment system will turn into revenue through fans’ viewership.
The set up also complements Hibernian FC’s existing arrangements.
Fans will be able to earn in-app credits by signing up, watching adverts, sharing content and inviting friends which will them to watch content for free.
Andy Meikle, Recast founder and chief executive, said: “Hibernian are leading the charge on addressing these changes, by going direct-to-consumer with a range of unique and exclusive content on Recast where fans get rewarded for their attention and the club can maximise revenue potential."
Greg McEwan, head of Hibernian marketing and brand partnerships, said: "This will allow fans to get direct, affordable and flexible access to content like never before, which will complement existing channels, including Hibs TV."
