A developer has hailed planning approval for a major Build-to-Rent scheme in the Scottish capital.

The developer called "PLATFORM_" intends to build 453 BTR homes at the Bonnington site.

It said City of Edinburgh Council development management sub committee supported the application with conditions.

The site stretches from the former Bonnington Resource Centre at the southern edge and over the recently demolished John Lewis depot to the north.

The development is a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and studios, with on-site concierge and maintenance staff.

The proposals also include communal amenity spaces such as a residents’ lounge, roof terraces, a bike café and workshop and gym.

The developer said the proposals also include retail and employment space at ground level which will be available to residents, start-up companies, and other workers.

Additionally, the development will create a public pocket park, a new pedestrian priority public street connecting Bonnington Road Lane and Anderson Place, and will replant 80 additional trees across the site.

PLATFORM_ said it has undertaken an extensive community and stakeholder engagement programme.

Turley provided planning support and architectural design was produced by jmarchitects. Hirst was the landscape architect and Harley Haddow the project engineers.

A spokesperson for PLATFORM_ said: “We are very pleased to have received approval for our high-quality Build-to-Rent scheme at Bonnington Road Lane.

“The development will offer residents flexibility on a wide range of housing needs. The project will support the delivery of regeneration within the local area.

“Our key aim is to create quality, sustainable, and responsibly managed properties and we are looking forward to delivering this for Edinburgh. We will continue to update the community as the project develops and look forward to working with our partners across Edinburgh to deliver this exciting development.”

The Braes of Doune windfarm near Stirling. Picture: Greencoat UK Wind

Windfarm deals highlight investor interest in Scotland

The appeal of windfarms in Scotland has been underlined by deals worth around £100 million in total involving investors based outside the country.

London-based Greencoat UK Wind and Chinese-owned Red Rock Power have increased their exposure to Scotland through acquisitions involving three windfarms in total.

David Cark

Energy consultancy hails first acquisition

The Vysus Group, the global engineering and technology consultancy, has completed its first acquisition following a strategic carve out from Lloyd’s Register at the end of last year.

Vysus, which was previously Lloyd's Register's energy business, has acquired Norwegian based software firm Promaps Technology, the creator of pioneering technology which ensures the security of energy supply and mitigates risk in power systems.

