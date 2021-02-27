WHY is it important for Scottish tourism and hospitality to reopen out of the pandemic at the same time as England and why must a date be set?

Owners of hotels, restaurants, bars, and tourist attractions in Scotland universally welcomed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's "small step" in the right direction but the road map was also met with "utter dismay, confusion and anger".

Collectives including the newly formed Hospitality and Tourism Action Group were among those to call for better detail on logistics and a timetable with a target reopening date.

It is argued the date can be moveable with the circumstances, but gives firms the chance to make plans and consider contingencies.

A petition to help convince the First Minister that setting a date, however fluid, is central to businesses planning for reopening has also been set up.

More than 80 HTAG hospitality businesses across Scotland are proposing a “UK-wide full unlock and reopening of the tourism and hospitality industry” on May 17, a date that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set for lifting many restrictions south of the Border, including on international travel to and from England.

For holidaymakers, a set date in Scotland will give scope to seek to book a break some time beyond that, while being mindful the booking could still be pushed back, it is claimed.

“Rather than cautious hope, the industry now faces widespread cancellations as people make plans to head elsewhere in the UK, recruitment becomes almost impossible,” says HTAG. “It also risks a summer of depressed trade and inability to recruit the workforce to service it.

“Businesses need advance warning of a specific date in order to plan ahead for reopening. It is fully understood that these dates are subject to being pushed back if progress declines.”

The group includes Kylesku Hotel, Sutherland, Torridon Hotel, Wester Ross, Mackays Hotel, Caithness, Kinloch Lodge Hotel, Isle of Skye, Duck's Inn, East Lothian, Knockendarroch Hotel, Perthshire, Prestonfield House Hotel, Edinburgh, and Cringletie House Hotel, Peebleshire.

Bookings for abroad soared by 1,000 per cent in the 48 hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out the English route map.

The failure of the exit plan to reassure also means a lack of direction, “with an end to the deep freeze still out of reach”, writes Deputy Business Editor Scott Wright in his column this week.

