By Ian McConnell
Scottish law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has appointed John Vassiliou to its immigration team, citing rising demand from clients for business and personal advice in this area following Brexit.
Mr Vassiliou joins Shepherd and Wedderburn from Scottish law firm and immigration specialist McGill & Co, where he was a partner.
Shepherd and Wedderburn, observing it was a period of "unprecedented change" in UK immigration law, said: “John…is a highly regarded solicitor who brings 10 years’ experience of advising clients in the UK and overseas on a broad range of immigration matters, from skilled worker visa issues and supporting employers with sponsor licences through to complex nationality and ancestry matters.”
The law firm noted Mr Vassiliou would be working alongside Jacqueline Moore, head of immigration, at its Edinburgh office.
Mr Vassiliou said: “Businesses and individuals alike are facing numerous immigration challenges in the wake of the global pandemic and the UK’s exit from the European Union. The need for reliable and pragmatic strategic immigration advice is greater than ever and I look forward to working alongside Jacqueline to deliver this to clients.”
Ms Moore said: “John is joining…at a time of unprecedented change in UK immigration law.
"His range and depth of experience will provide relevant support to both businesses and individuals as we assist them in navigating the challenges and technical intricacies of the new immigration system.”
