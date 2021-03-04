SHARES in Aggreko, the Glasgow-headquartered temporary power generator, closed up eight per cent tonight amid reports a new suitor had entered the takeover fray.
Aggreko has been holding talks that could lead to a takeover bid from private equity groups TDR Capital and I Squared Capital, which would value the company at around £2.25 billion, or 880p per share.
And it emerged today that a further player could be set to make an approach, with a report in Bloomberg suggesting Platinum Equity has signalled its interest in a potential bid.
The report stated TDR Capital and I Squared are close to tabling a bid.
Aggreko provided no update on the approach when it reported results for 2020 earlier this week. The results show underlying operating profits fell by nearly half to £136 million, dragged lower by the effects of the pandemic, low oil prices and exceptional costs.
Shares closed up 66p at 889p.
