PLANS for a green hydrogen hub in the Highlands were revealed this week, with developers hailing the move as a major boost to ambitions to decarbonise the Scottish economy.
The North of Scotland Hydrogen Programme, unveiled today, aims to create a hub in the Port of Cromarty Firth to produce, store and distribute green hydrogen.
It aspires to provide energy not just for the region but to the rest of Scotland, elsewhere in the UK and Europe.
One of its first projects will be to examine the possibility of powering distilleries across the region with the emerging renewable power. Green hydrogen is created through the electrolysis of water using equipment powered by electricity generated from renewable resources.
Homes to be built on derelict sites in Glasgow
GHA, part of Wheatley Group, has unveiled plans to transform two derelict sites on Glasgow's south site - bringing 48 new affordable homes to the city.
The new homes in Carnwadric and Pollok will all be for social rent, GHA said. GHA chair Bernadette Hewitt said the new developments, being built by contractor CCG, would "provide much-needed affordable housing" in these areas.
Scottish holiday park in major expansion
A holiday park is completing a multi-million pound expansion amid expectations the coronavirus crisis will trigger a boom in staycations and increased interest in country pursuits.
The owners of Westlands Country Park in Dumfries and Galloway are more than doubling the number of lodges on the site and developing new facilities for guests, which will include a gun room.
Offer for Edinburgh fintech sparks jobs concern
Employees of Nucleus Financial have said they are opposed to the proposed £145 million takeover of the Edinburgh-based financial technology firm amid “significant anxiety” about the impact on jobs.
Nucleus directors last month recommended shareholders accept a 188p per share cash offer for the investment platform specialist from a rival business, James Hay Holdings.
Ayrshire steel firm buys East Kilbride crane maker
A steelwork specialist has hailed the acquisition of a crane manufacturing company and a planned £6 million investment in the site.
J & D Pierce expects to create about 100 jobs in late 2021 after buying out the former Konecranes factory in South Lanarkshire.
Aggreko agrees £2.3 billion takeover deal
Aggreko has agreed to be taken over by private equity players TDR Equity Capital and I Squared Capital in a cash deal worth £2.32 billion.
Ken Hanna, chairman of the Glasgow-based temporary power specialist, declared that the deal "represents an attractive price in cash that fairly recognises Aggreko's future prospects".
