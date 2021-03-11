By Ian McConnell

The launch of a new collection of luxury hotels “along the Scottish golf coasts” has been announced by Tennessee-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners.

Three Scottish “golf hotels” will be opened under AJ Capital Partners’ new Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts brand. These include Rusacks St Andrews, which was acquired by AJ Capital Partners from Macdonald Hotels in a deal announced in November 2019. The Marine North Berwick will also open under the new brand this year. And the Marine Troon, which will be open this year, will officially join the new collection in 2022, when its renovations are completed.

AJ Capital Partners has meanwhile partnered with restaurant developer White Rabbit Projects “to launch and run all food and beverage outlets at Rusacks and Marine North Berwick”.

White Rabbit Projects, founded by former Soho House Group commercial director Chris Miller, is a hospitality development platform which “partners with early-stage chefs and restaurants to launch and grow their business”.

AJ Capital Partners said: “Marine & Lawn will welcome travellers from across the globe to the birthplace of golf, offering handcrafted experiences rooted in service and prime access to Scotland’s most prestigious golf courses.”

Ben Weprin, founder and chief executive of AJ Capital Partners, said: “We’re excited to open the first Marine & Lawn properties this summer and provide travellers with distinct, once-in-a-lifetime experiences along the storied coasts of Scotland.”

Rusacks St Andrews, scheduled to reopen in June after major renovations, will offer 123 guest rooms. The hotel will feature a rooftop bar and restaurant overlooking the first and 18th holes of the Old Course at St Andrews.

Marine North Berwick, also due to reopen in June, will offer 84 guest rooms. The hotel overlooks the 16th hole of the West Links course at North Berwick Golf Club. AJ Capital Partners announced its acquisition of this former Macdonald property early last year.

The Marine Troon, acquired by AJ Capital Partners in a deal unveiled last autumn, will offer 89 guest rooms and provide “unobstructed views" of the first and 18th fairways of Royal Troon’s Old Course.