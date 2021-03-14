The pensions giant that is buying the Standard Life brand this week underlined its belief in the name’s value amid expectations the market will grow strongly in coming years as it posted strong growth in profits.

Phoenix Group agreed last month to buy the historic brand from Edinburgh-based Standard Life Aberdeen, which has decided to focus on investment management.

READ MORE: The deal, which will end a near 200-year association with the brand on the part of Standard Life Aberdeen and forebears, reflects the vendor’s belief that there are better prospects in the investment business than in pensions.

HeraldScotland: Sir Andrew Mackenzie Sir Andrew Mackenzie

Scot to head up oil and gas giant

A veteran of the oil and gas and mining businesses who grew up in Kirkintilloch has been appointed to become the next head of Royal Dutch Shell.

READ MORE: Sir Andrew Mackenzie will become chairman of the Anglo Dutch oil giant in May, when Chad Holliday will stand down.

HeraldScotland: Image: GravitricityImage: Gravitricity

Edinburgh renewable energy pioneer's £1m push

A firm that plans to use gravity to generate electricity has passed a key milestone in the development process.

READ MORE: Edinburgh-based Gravitricity is running a £1 million project to demonstrate the potential of its technology which will involve harnessing the power generated when large weights are lowered.

HeraldScotland: The historic hotel has been put up for sale.The historic hotel has been put up for sale.

Only hotel on island for sale

The only hotel on a Scottish island renowned for sandy beaches and long sunshine hours has been put up for sale, with a guide price of £650,000. Christie & Co has been appointed to sell The Colonsay Hotel, an 18th century drovers' inn which, the property agent notes, offers “spectacular sea views towards Jura”.

READ MORE: The property dates back to 1750 and has received what Christie & Co describes as a "number of sympathetic modern extensions over the years". It now has nine boutique-style bedrooms and suites, along with a bar, conservatory and dining room as well as extensive outbuildings and separate staff accommodation.

Opinion

Kristy Dorsey: International Women's Day: One in 10 believe gender pay gap is ‘fake news’

Mark Williamson: Edinburgh fintech supports high value jobs

Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Brexit minister has brass neck pointing finger at helpful EU

Scott Wright: Is sale of another major Scottish company a blow to national pride?​

Ian McConnell on Friday: Tories have sent anti-business message, but not with tax rise

Brian Donnelly: Cavalier Tories still arrogant as exports drop off cliff

Features

Monday Interview: Isle of Raasay distiller hails 'relief' of US breakthrough as plans step up for Stateside launch

SME Focus: Consultancy overcomes coronavirus crisis impact

From the Bulletin: EU exports plummet 40 per cent after Brexit​

Explore UK trade in goods country-by-commodity data for 2020 with this interactive tool:

Sign up

Get Business Week sent direct to your inbox every Sunday, as well as the twice-daily Business Bulletin and early morning Business News. Sign up in the newsletters section:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/