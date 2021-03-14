The pensions giant that is buying the Standard Life brand this week underlined its belief in the name’s value amid expectations the market will grow strongly in coming years as it posted strong growth in profits.
Phoenix Group agreed last month to buy the historic brand from Edinburgh-based Standard Life Aberdeen, which has decided to focus on investment management.
READ MORE: The deal, which will end a near 200-year association with the brand on the part of Standard Life Aberdeen and forebears, reflects the vendor’s belief that there are better prospects in the investment business than in pensions.
Scot to head up oil and gas giant
A veteran of the oil and gas and mining businesses who grew up in Kirkintilloch has been appointed to become the next head of Royal Dutch Shell.
READ MORE: Sir Andrew Mackenzie will become chairman of the Anglo Dutch oil giant in May, when Chad Holliday will stand down.
Edinburgh renewable energy pioneer's £1m push
A firm that plans to use gravity to generate electricity has passed a key milestone in the development process.
READ MORE: Edinburgh-based Gravitricity is running a £1 million project to demonstrate the potential of its technology which will involve harnessing the power generated when large weights are lowered.
Only hotel on island for sale
The only hotel on a Scottish island renowned for sandy beaches and long sunshine hours has been put up for sale, with a guide price of £650,000. Christie & Co has been appointed to sell The Colonsay Hotel, an 18th century drovers' inn which, the property agent notes, offers “spectacular sea views towards Jura”.
READ MORE: The property dates back to 1750 and has received what Christie & Co describes as a "number of sympathetic modern extensions over the years". It now has nine boutique-style bedrooms and suites, along with a bar, conservatory and dining room as well as extensive outbuildings and separate staff accommodation.
From the Bulletin: EU exports plummet 40 per cent after Brexit
Explore UK trade in goods country-by-commodity data for 2020 with this interactive tool:
