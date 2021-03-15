A MAJOR petrol station group with more than 900 sites across Great Britain has announced a £400 million investment in electric vehicle charging points across its network.
MFG says it will, through the planned investment, be "uniquely positioned to lead the forecourt sector in transitioning to a cleaner future, providing a significant boost to the Government’s decarbonisation and sustainability agenda and emissions target of being net zero by 2050".
MFG has grown rapidly over the last decade from having fewer than 50 forecourts to 918 today.
It notes these sites "span the width and breadth of Great Britain, forming a vital part of UK infrastructure".
MFG plans to make the £400m investment in "ultra-rapid" 150-kilowatt and 350kW electric vehicle chargers across its network.
The company said it would instal a total of around 3,000 chargers at around 500 sites by the end of 2030.
It added that, by 2035, it planned to complete its roll-out to "all suitable remaining locations in its network".
William Bannister, chief executive of MFG, said: “Our planned £400 million investment in this vital infrastructure will help keep UK motorists on the move, and our essential retail will support local communities and the economy. I am looking forward to engaging with Government to ensure this investment best meets the national EV infrastructure requirement to help us all make a contribution to ensuring Britain meets its net zero target by 2050.”
