By Scott Wright

BOSSES at the nationalised Ferguson Marine shipyard on the Clyde have hailed a “milestone” in its recovery with the launch of a workboat for the Scottish fish farming sector.

Ferguson has been building the 26-metre Kallista Helen for Inverlussa Marine Services, the Isle of Mull-based workboat operator that serves the aquaculture industry.

The second vessel to be built by Port Glasgow-based Ferguson for Inverlussa, the Kallista Helen will work on the west coast of Scotland and around the Northern Isles on a long-term charter to salmon producer Scottish Sea Farms.

The first built for Inverlussa, named Helen Rice, was delivered in June.

Work on the new workboat has come as shipyard chiefs attempt to revive Ferguson following the much-publicised fallout from a contract to build two dual-fuel ferries to operate on the west coast of Scotland.

Relations between Ferguson and Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited, the publicly owned infrastructure body which ordered the ferries, deteriorated as the project ran disastrously over time and budget. Ferguson was nationalised in 2019, with work on the two ferries continuing.

Tim Hair, turnaround director at Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) said: “Kallista Helen is the second of two workboats we have built for Inverlussa, with the first one delivered last year. There’s a final programme of commissioning to be completed on the vessel post-launch and it will be ready to handover next month.

“On the back of a very challenging 12 months, this is a hugely positive event and is a clear sign of progress at the shipyard. Our contract with Inverlussa is also a great example of Scotland’s robust maritime sector, with the vessel designed, built and operating in Scotland.”

Ben Wilson, managing director at Inverlussa, said: “We were delighted to build this vessel in Scotland. I would like to thank Ferguson Marine and their workforce for delivering such a well-crafted, advanced vessel.

“We are looking forward to Kallista Helen starting work providing important services for Scottish Sea Farms. This shows the importance of the fish farm sector to Scotland and to Scottish jobs. The delivery of this vessel continues our strategy of investing in the best vessels and crew.”