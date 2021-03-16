Kingdom Housing Association has received planning consent to build 30 eco-friendly "Passivhaus" homes in Fife.

Welcoming Fife Council’s decision to approve the £5 million housing development at Gauldry, Kingdom chief executive Bill Banks said that "great care had been taken to address concerns of the local community about a new development in their village".

He said: “There is a very high need for affordable housing in the north Fife area and unfortunately there is a shortage of sites to meet the needs. The project is intended to help meet both current and future housing needs in the area and to help to sustain local communities.

"Kingdom’s aim is to provide high-quality housing to meet the local needs in the local area and the planning authority accepted the proposed development as being of an acceptable size to meet the needs in the area.”

He acknowledgted "local concerns were raised in respect of schools being able to cope with the potential increase [in] numbers".

Mr Banks added: "However, the education service does not expect the development to affect capacity at the local schools. Fife Council are satisfied that there is no increased risk of flooding and Scottish Water has confirmed sufficient water and wastewater capacity. There will be no adverse impact on bio-diversity. In fact, our proposed landscaping-tree planting is considered a net biodiversity improvement.”

The site is around eight miles from Dundee, and 12 miles from St Andrews.

The proposals will provide 30 new Passivhaus homes for social rent. The development will comprise 10, two-bedroom "amenity homes" suitable for older people and 20, two and three-bedroom family homes.

Kingdom hopes to start on site in early summer, and complete the development next year.