Plans have been lodged for 285 homes at a site in Edinburgh.

The proposals by logistics giant John G Russell, who owns the site, also include 1,465 sqm of commercial units at the Salamander Street plot in Leith.

It includes the demolition of existing buildings and building of the mixed-use development comprising flatted residential, office and commercial floorspace with associated access arrangements, parking and landscaping.

Comprehensive Design Architects said in the executive summary that it was appointed in July 2019 by John G Russell (Transport) Ltd to produce architectural designs for the redevelopment of a large tract of land on Salamander Street.

It said: “This design and access statement has been prepared on behalf of the applicant to summarise the architectural proposals for the site as part of the planning permission in principle application submission."

Another illustrative elevation example.

The summary continued: "The site is located to the north of Edinburgh city centre in Leith and currently contains some existing buildings.

“This application proposes the demolition of these buildings ahead of redevelopment of the site. Bath Road and Salamander Street represents an exciting opportunity to enhance the townscape of Leith through the delivery of high quality new housing in a sought after location.

“The proposals have been developed in relation to the specifics of their locale, as a collective and cohesive whole, whilst also giving careful consideration to the quality of the internal accommodation. “It is considered that the proposals will promote local distinctiveness and are of a scale and form that will bring definition to the journey along Salamander Street as seen from afar and in close proximity.”

Comprehensive Design Architects is an award-winning architecture practice founded in 1979 with offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

