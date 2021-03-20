IT’S an enticing prospect. The thought of Scottish hospitality being able to be back up to pre-pandemic levels in as little as four to eight weeks of reopening sounds ambitious.

However, this is the view of Patrick Hooykaas, the UK head of Tripadvisor’s bookings company TheFork, and he says the level of interest since the roadmap to take us out of lockdown restrictions was announced gives him good reason to believe so.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s much awaited route back towards some semblance of normal business for restaurants, pubs, clubs, hotels and tourism destinations was broadly supported this week and described as “the most positive news we have received in a long time”.

Key is it gave firms dates to plan towards, even if they have to be modified along the way.

There still needs to be a close eye kept on how businesses fare over the weeks, months, and years ahead however.

Like the pay-back on the Government borrowing, support for hospitality and other sectors worst hit by the pandemic, such as the aviation industry, has to be for the long haul.

Even with vaccine momentum it is still expected to be a three to five year wait to reach pre-grounding levels for air travel.

Marc Crothall said continued tailored financial support is absolutely critical.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, made up of more than 250 firms, groups and trade associations across tourism and hospitality, says that “concern remains around the impact of the loss of our international market which will continue to be felt acutely by many sectors who are dependent on our global markets to trade viably” and “continued tailored financial support” is absolutely critical.

While for many the prospect of reaching pre-pandemic levels so soon might seem a tall order, Mr Hooykaas’ prediction is based on bookings. Also, when one Aberdeen hotel started taking restaurant orders again, it had over 1,000 in seven minutes.

There was cheer as hospitality venues are on course to reopen. Getty Images.

The strength of feeling over the roadmap was highlighted by Business Editor Ian McConnell in his Called To Account column this week. “What was striking in the wake of Nicola Sturgeon’s revelation this week of further dates for the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions was the relatively warm welcome her announcement received from major business groups,” he writes.

The easing of restrictions will also signal “the big office comeback”, writes Deputy Business Editor Scott Wright in his Tuesday column. He writes that despite their ingenuity and resilience during the home working era “there would seem to be a growing desire among people to get back to their traditional places of work”.

In her employment focus this week, Business Correspondent Kristy Dorsey warns of a potential “brain drain” under tax categorisation moves. She writes the result will be a “senior and technical talent drought” at a time when these people will be most needed to help kick-start the economy.

After a turbulent time because of the pandemic, the North Sea oil industry status, tossed and turned from negativity to recovery, looks to be a prospect again. Business Correspondent Mark Williamson writes in his column: “After a range of firms slashed spending in the North Sea in response to the slump triggered by the coronavirus crisis, some investors appear to have decided now is the time to go large in the area.”