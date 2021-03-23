THE first research into the impact of Covid on work practices that is specific to Scotland shows both employees and businesses expect far greater levels of flexibility in the workplace on a permanent basis.

Flexibility Works, the social business behind the research, said Covid has proved to many employees and businesses that flexible working can be of benefit.

The findings are being used to help start of a new campaign called #FlexForLife to encourage and support more Scottish businesses move towards greater flexibility for workers in the long-term.

Flexibility Works claims that businesses need to act switly to “embed what was simply a response to the pandemic into a sustainable and profitable way of working”.

The research included a poll with more than 1,000 Scottish workers who were not furloughed throughout the first lockdown and found that 61 per cent worked from home at least some of the time, and almost half, 46%, worked exclusively from home, while 29% moved their hours around home responsibilities.

READ MORE: Renfrewshire nuclear blast chamber firm hails US contract

Now, more than half, 55%, of Scots say they’re considering asking for more flexibility when restrictions lift, while 27% say they will definitely do this.

Most people only want relatively small changes, with 45% wanting to work from home more regularly than before.

A separate survey of more than 200 Scottish business leaders and senior managers shows three quarters credit offering more flexibility with helping the business survive the pandemic.

As a result of their Covid experience, 61% of Scottish employers say they expect to offer more home working when restrictions lift. Nikki Slowey, co-founder and co-director of Flexibility Works, said: “The pandemic forced many of us to work differently and it’s often been incredibly tough, whether you’ve been working, living and sleeping in one room, or juggling work with home school or caring responsibilities. Fortunately, we’ve discovered some unexpected benefits too.”

Andrew Dobbie, chief executive of MadeBrave, is introducing a new “triple flexi" policy. It includes flexibility on working times, on working locations, and around taking leave. Mr Dobbie said: "The global health crisis has presented a unique opportunity to re-imagine and redefine the future of our work lives."