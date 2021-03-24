The Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland (MDDUS) has leased new office space at 206 St Vincent Street in Glasgow, taking a significant amount of space across the building’s ground and first floors.

The organisation will relocate from premises at Mackintosh House on Blythswood Street, in one of the first city centre office deals of this year. MDDUS has secured 11,329 sq. ft. of Grade A office space following a comprehensive refurbishment of the building.

Ryden represented MDDUS, while Knight Frank and CBRE acted on behalf of BMO Real Estate Partners.

206 St Vincent Street is currently home to investment services firm, Smith and Williamson, with 1,950 sq. ft. still available to let. The building was recently refurbished with a focus on employee wellbeing to include outdoor breakout spaces, modern shower facilities and cycle racks.

The building’s prominent corner location offers extensive natural daylight, and it was recently awarded a "very good" BREEAM rating for sustainability.

Colin Mackenzie, office agency partner at Knight Frank Glasgow, said: “206 St Vincent Street’s prime city centre position, combined with the refurbished modern space and focus on flexible and collaborative workspaces, make it a great location for MDDUS’s new Glasgow base.

“The city has, in recent years, faced a shortage of high-quality Grade A space, and while most businesses have been working remotely throughout the pandemic, demand remains robust. More so than ever, occupiers are focused on securing the best possible offices, with differentiators like sustainability and employee wellbeing at the forefront of decision-making.”

Simon McIntosh, of BMO Real Estate Partners, said: “It’s pleasing to see that following a significant investment programme, and amid the Covid-19 pandemic, our client RSA has been able to secure MDDUS as a new tenant at 206 St Vincent Street, adding to a great tenant line up. The building benefits from a strong location and the final remaining suites have been fitted-out to a category A+ ready-to-work standard, allowing future occupiers to hit the ground running from day one.”

Gillian Giles, office agency associate at Ryden, said: “After conducting an exhaustive market search, and taking into account the impact of the pandemic, 206 St Vincent Street was selected for its location, excellent facilities. Despite the pandemic, the process from beginning to end to secure the premises was quick and effective.”

Site of the planned development

Housing plans out for consultation

Plans for an affordable housing development in Dundee are the subject of a public consultation.

SV24-7's Ian and Fiona Chambers

Vending machine company to switch to contactless payments

A Scottish vending machine company is adding contactless payment systems across its entire business after securing a £52,000 loan.

READ MORE: Alloa-based SV24-7 Vending said the digital development loan from the Scottish Government’s Digital Growth Fund initiative will allow it to retrofit all its equipment.

