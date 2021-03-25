THE Glasgow office market has been boosted with the letting of a major city centre space.
The Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland (MDDUS) is taking a significant amount of space across the ground and first floors of 206 St Vincent Street in Glasgow under a new office lease deal.
The organisation will relocate from premises at Mackintosh House on Blythswood Street, in one of the first city centre office deals of this year. MDDUS has secured 11,329 sq ft following a comprehensive refurbishment of the building.
The building is currently home to Smith and Williamson, an investment services firm, with 1,950 sq ft still available to let.
The building was recently refurbished with a focus on employee wellbeing to include outdoor breakout spaces, modern shower facilities and cycle racks.
Ryden represented MDDUS, while Knight Frank and CBRE acted on behalf of BMO Real Estate Partners.
Colin Mackenzie, office agency partner at Knight Frank Glasgow, said the site is a “prime city centre position”.
He said: “The city has, in recent years, faced a shortage of high-quality Grade A space, and while most businesses have been working remotely throughout the pandemic, demand remains robust.
“More so than ever, occupiers are focused on securing the best possible offices, with differentiators like sustainability and employee wellbeing at the forefront of decision-making.”
Simon McIntosh, of BMO Real Estate Partners, said that the building “benefits from a strong location”.
Gillian Giles, office agency associate at Ryden, said: “After conducting an exhaustive market search, and taking into account the impact of the pandemic, 206 St Vincent Street was selected for its location, excellent facilities. Despite the pandemic, the process from beginning to end to secure the premises was quick and effective.”
