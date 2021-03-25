The main contractor of a major Glasgow affordable housing development has hailed the project's "high-quality, energy efficient homes".

The major waterside development is part of a wider city regeneration plan.

CCG (Scotland) Ltd also hailed its role in the proposal after it was revealed last week that detailed plans have been submitted to deliver 92 affordable homes at Water Row in Govan for the Govan Housing Association project.

READ MORE: Work starts on new homes amid surge of interest

The Glasgow business said: "Led by Govan Housing Association and supported by Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government, the development forms part of a major masterplan to regenerate the city’s waterfront with Water Row delivering high-quality, energy efficient homes, commercial premises and public realm as well as integrating with the forthcoming Govan-Partick pedestrian bridge that is set for construction in 2022."

The Govan development

It added: “As main contractor, we look forward to working with our partners in what is another major milestone for regeneration in Govan and the city of Glasgow.”

Collective Architecture said in a statement submitted to the Glasgow City Council planning department that Water Row is “one of the most exciting development sites in Glasgow”.

It stated: “Successive planning documents and studies over the last decade acknowledge the site’s pivotal role in determining both the upward trajectory of Govan’s recovery and the inspiring transformation of the city’s waterfront.”

Dogger Bank base.

SSE Renewables hails windfarm base design

The developers of Dogger Bank windfarm have revealed the design for the multi-million-pound operations and maintenance land base to serve the world’s biggest offshore wind, which is being built 130km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea.

READ MORE: The base is set to be built in Port of Tyne and will serve as the main hub for operating the wind farm which, when complete, will be capable of powering six million homes.

The staff accommodation building

Hotel staff building up for sale

Staff accommodation for a hotel in a Scottish seaside town is up for sale after being deemed surplus to requirements by its new owner.

READ MORE: The 18-bedroom building, over four storeys, is being sold by US-based AJ Capital Partners, which purchased the former Macdonald Marine Hotel at North Berwick early last year. It is being hailed as a “prime development opportunity”.

The site from above.

Scottish housing development spurs poultry factory investment

Low-carbon improvements are being proposed for Scotland's primary poultry processing plant at Coupar Angus, which form part of a wider strategy that includes a £275 million residential development in West Lothian.

READ MORE: Amber Real Estate Investment (Amber REI) has submitted two Proposal of Application Notices (PAN) to Perth and Kinross Council, signalling the intent to submit planning applications following community consultation.

Laura Gordon: Watch your words

Those in leadership positions know more than most that their words must be chosen carefully.

READ MORE: People pay more attention to this when they undertake really important tasks – like public speaking, dealing with high-profile clients or handling sensitive situations.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/