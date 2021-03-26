Entrepreneur Fallon Carberry, a hair and beaty business owner, is launching an online offering and UK wide delivery service for her latest venture Juicy Drinks.
Ms Carberry, the founder of the Blow Colour Bar salons in Glasgow, is set to open the first Juicy Drinks store on Byres Road the West End on April 26, and she said customers can now purchase soup and juice packages online.
The firm is offering a free UK wide delivery service across its full range of fresh cold pressed juices, booster shots and new souper soups which have been designed by their in-house team of nutritionists.
READ MORE: Jimmy Lee’s Salt & Chilli Oriental opens in Glasgow
Ms Carberry said: “We’re really excited to be able to bring our pressed juice and soup range online and to make it as convenient as possible for our UK wide customers to stock up and keep on the health train as we move into the summer months.
“We are also delighted to confirm we will be able to deliver our juices fresh to customers and not frozen. This allows us to retain the nutrients in the juices and soups that fight toxins, detox the body, and really boost overall immunity and health.”
Inverness retail and housing development under way
Renovation and construction work has started on a major development in Inverness city centre.
READ MORE: Developer Swilken Estates noted its retail development at 7 to 17 Union Street, formerly occupied by an Arnotts store, was due to be completed by the third quarter of 2022. Six commercial units will be created, with four on Union Street and two accessed from Baron Taylor’s Street.
Shopping centre pop-up company books loss of £2.5m
A Scottish shopping mall space marketing business is set for a hefty loss in its full year accounts for 2020.
READ MORE: Glasgow-based SpaceandPeople said in a trading update ahead of its results for the year ended December 31 that trading in the second half of last year “remained extremely challenging” amid a wave of lockdowns.
Sign up
You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:
https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment