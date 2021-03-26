Crerar, which runs seven hotels in some of Scotland's most picturesque locations, has reported a sharp rise in bookings following the announcement that travel restrictions will be lifted, and tourist accommodation allowed to re-open, from April 26.

The group saw a 130 per cent week-on-week increase in booking revenues after Nicola Sturgeon laid out her roadmap for bringing Scotland out of lockdown. Online visits also shot up by 170%, with strong demand from staycationers.

Chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills said the reservations team had taken more than 1,800 bookings in the days immediately following the Scottish Government announcement, with many guests looking for longer stays and personalised itineraries.

The Glencoe Inn

“Our reservations team have been exceptionally busy since the First Minister announced 26 April as the date for Scotland’s tourism industry to be able to re-open – with booking revenues almost tripling week-on-week," he said.

“When speaking to our future guests, it seems the real luxury they’ve been missing from their lives since the pandemic hit last year is something we used to take for granted – and that’s choice.

“There’s a real appetite to spend longer breaks with friends and family, celebrating missed milestones, making up for lost time and making memories in a way none of us have been able to for at least a year. We pride ourselves on giving our residents whatever they want to ensure a special stay, but we’re geared up to take that to the next level when we re-open our doors across our portfolio on 26 April.”

In preparation for coming out of lockdown, the Edinburgh-based group has launched its "I Choose" campaign to catering to those looking to organise family celebrations, private wine tastings, boat trips and other special events.

“Last year when hotels were looking to re-open after the first UK-wide lockdown, safety was the new luxury for guests, but keeping our guests safe goes without saying and that’s why we believe the new luxury for travellers in 2021 is choice," Mr Wayne-Wills said.

He added that he believes the immediate rush of staycationers eager to cross local authority boundaries that have been in place throughout Scotland will breathe life back into the tourism industry.

The group has continued investing in its properties through the pandemic, with a £3 million refurbishment underway at the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa. Meanwhilem its Glencoe Inn is benefitting from a £500,000 programme of works.

“Our ongoing investment in our hotels in the midst of a pandemic is testament to not only wanting to give our guests the best possible experience as and when they can stay with us; but also, to our appetite to breathe life back into the Scottish tourism industry," Mr Watne-Wills said.

“Now we’ve been given the word, we are ready to open our doors and give guests a quintessentially Scottish experience with low-key luxury at its heart – as well as the freedom to enjoy their stay exactly as they want to – come 26 April.”