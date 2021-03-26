Border Biscuits has said its new Dark Chocolate Ginger bar has sold five million since its launch last year.

The Lanark-based biscuit manufacturer celebrates the milestone, after launching its first individually wrapped chocolate biscuit bars in early 2020.

Mark Chance, newly appointed sales director at Border Biscuits, said: "Our chocolate biscuit bars were launched in response to the evolving needs of British shoppers.

"This milestone is a testament to that decision being made at the perfect time."

He said: “Lockdown has proved that we’re a nation who love a sweet treat and that’s what’s helped us sell five million bars.

“We know that 2021 will see the demand continue to grow for biscuits and snacks and as will our sales.”

Crear Hotels, headed by chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills, has reported strong demand from staycationers since the announcement on the easing of lockdown restrictions

Scottish hotel group reports surge in bookings

Crerar, which runs seven hotels in some of Scotland's most picturesque locations, has reported a sharp rise in bookings following the announcement that travel restrictions will be lifted, and tourist accommodation allowed to re-open, from April 26.

READ MORE: The group saw a 130 per cent week-on-week increase in booking revenues after Nicola Sturgeon laid out her roadmap for bringing Scotland out of lockdown. Online visits also shot up by 170%, with strong demand from staycationers.

Buyers sought for craft brewing victim of Covid economic crisis

Wooha, the artisan craft brewer based in Moray, has gone into administration with the loss of 12 jobs.

READ MORE: Joint administrators Iain Fraser and Tom MacLennan of FRP said the company, which operates from a 16,000sq-ft purpose-built facility in Kinloss, ran into unsustainable cash flow problems caused by the rapid contraction of the global hospitality and licensed trade industry. It was also hampered by the costs for exporters arising from Brexit.

