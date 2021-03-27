Scottish craft beer giant BrewDog has flagged plans for a beer hotel.

The Ellon-based brewer that has spearheaded green production and consumption of beer said it is currently looking at a potential location in the Scottish capital.

James Watt, BrewDog co-founder, said: "Working on a potential BrewDog beer hotel location in Edinburgh today."

He also said: "It would be great to open a beer hotel in the capital of our home country. Watch this space."

It comes as the business announced that its launching the world’s first carbon negative beer club.

Each box will feature a "friend" of BrewDog, to be announced monthly, but beer fans can expect to see guest breweries from around the globe including the likes of CloudWater, Mikkeller and Modern Times.

The subscription is hailed as the first carbon negative beer club, designed to introduce its members to a diverse range of beer styles and breweries, "promising super-fresh beer shipped directly to the customer".