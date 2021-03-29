Greene King has unveiled plans to reopen outdoor areas in 51 of its 125 managed pubs in Scotland from April 26, including 23 Belhaven pubs.

In addition, a number of its 120 leased and tenanted pubs will also be opening their outdoor areas to serve Scottish customers again, once restrictions are lifted to permit groups of up to six people from three households to meet in outdoor areas, with some limited indoor hospitality also allowed from this date.

Some pubs will have reduced opening hours and menus and this information, along with how to book, will be updated on the Hub and on individual pubs’ websites over the coming days.

Greene King chief executive Nick Mackenzie said: “We’re excited to be able to reopen outdoor spaces at over 50 of our managed pubs in Scotland and can’t wait to welcome our customers back safely to enjoy a pint in a beer garden without the legal requirement to buy a meal as well."

He said: “Sadly, just over half of our managed pubs Scotland won’t be able to reopen in April as they either don’t have outdoor space or there is no prospect of them being viable, but we know the vital role pubs play in communities and feel it’s important to open as many as we can to help people get back together once again.

“We look forward to May when we can open many more of our pubs, and with England planning a return to normality in June when the restrictions are fully removed, we hope that a similar lifting of restrictions can also take place in Scotland over the summer to allow businesses to rebuild. Until then, here’s hoping the weather in May is kind and allows plenty of opportunities to visit a pub garden.”

Greene King Pub Partners tenants, who make up a further 120 pubs across Scotland, will also be deciding on an individual basis whether to reopen their outdoor areas from 26 April, and are not included in the 51 managed pubs total.

Brig O'don (Aberdeen)

Dyce Farm (Aberdeen)

Four Mile Inn (Bucksburn)

Ma Camerons (Aberdeen)

Old School House (Aberdeen)

Shepherds Rest (Westhill)

Wellington Hotel (Nigg)

Bell Tree (Dundee)

Kingsway Farm (Dundee)

Molly Malone's (Dundee)

Riverside Inn (Dundee)

Trades House (Dundee)

Custom House (Stranraer)

Granary (Dumfries)

Ardencaple Hotel (Helensburgh)

Cuddie Brae (Musselburgh)

Capelrig (Newton Mearns)

Caledonian Hotel (Leven)

Central Bar (St Andrews)

Compass (Dalgety Bay)

Home Farm View (Kirkcaldy)

Burnbrae (Bearsden)

Cairns Bar (Glasgow)

Gardenhall Inn (Mossneuk)

Kittoch (East Kilbride)

Old Schoolhouse (Glasgow)

Oystercatcher (East Kilbride)

Projectionist (Braehead)

Red Burn Farm (Hamilton)

Smiddy Inn (Cumbernauld)

Wallace Well Farm (Robroyston)

White Cart (Clarkston)

Albanach (Edinburgh)

Beehive Inn (Edinburgh)

Elginhaugh Farm (Midlothian)

Loch Fyne Restaurant (Edinburgh)

Merlin (Edinburgh)

Shakespeare (Edinburgh)

Westgate Farm (Edinburgh)

White Hart (Edinburgh)

Barrbridge (Coatbridge)

Broxden Farm (Perth)

Maltings (Perth)

Linwood Farm (Paisley)

Tail O The Bank (Greenock)

County Hotel (Peebles)

City Walls (Stirling)

No 2 Baker Street (Stirling)

Springkerse View (Stirling)

Titan (Clydebank)

Four Marys (Linlithgow)

