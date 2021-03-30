By Ian McConnell

TWO housebuilders have won planning permission from North Lanarkshire Council for a 199-home development at Stepps.

The planned development by Barratt Homes West Scotland and CALA Homes (West) on the Gateside Farm site, near the M80, will include 30 affordable homes.

It will include a new village green, "active travel routes", and a play park.

Economic impact analysis commissioned by Barratt and CALA earlier this year estimates that the new development will cost £31 million to build and generate an additional £34m of gross value-added over the four-year construction phase.

As well as securing 63 direct construction jobs annually – including four apprenticeships - the development will support a further 84 jobs in the supply chain and wider local economy.

David Scott, managing director of Barratt Homes West Scotland, said: “Barratt has a strong track record in delivering high-quality homes across different tenures in North Lanarkshire, having built over 1300 homes across 18 sites in the last 10 years. This Stepps site forms part of our future commitment to building in the region and since details of the proposals were released, we have been inundated with enquiries for sales from young families in need of new homes in Stepps.”

“Barratt has a long-standing partnership with North Lanarkshire Council for the delivery of affordable housing and as part of the proposals, we will build 30 new affordable homes providing local families in need with high-quality sustainable, energy efficient housing, and a more, settled, secure future.”

Jim McIntyre, managing director of Cala Homes (West), said: “Receiving the green light from North Lanarkshire Council is a very welcomed milestone, and signals an exciting step forward in our commitment to investment across the region.

“Our proposals include the contribution of £1.55 million towards educational provision across North Lanarkshire which will support capacity at both local primary and secondary school and we’re looking forward to working with local community groups as we work towards construction."

He added: "The planning consent comes at an important time for the wider economy and will make a significant contribution towards recovery from the pandemic through the creation of job opportunities.”