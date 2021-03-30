The Wee Hotel Company has announced plans to welcome guests back to its venues on the Isle of Skye and in Argyll from the end of April.

The Three Chimneys and The House Over-By at Colbost on Skye will reopen on Monday April 26.

The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant at Port Appin in Argyll will re-open from Thursday April 29. Both venues will open in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

The Wee Hotel Company, owned by Scots-born international hotelier, Gordon Campbell Gray, hails its "wide-open coastal locations and fresh sea air" which are expected to be the "top of the list for people in search of a short break as soon as travel restrictions are lifted".

Mr Campbell Gray said: "It is with enormous pleasure that we’re able to welcome our guests once again, when we reopen the doors to The Three Chimneys on Skye on April 26 and The Pierhouse Hotel at Port Appin on April 29."

He added: “There will be certain restrictions, but we will be doing everything we possibly can to make our guests’ overnight stay and visit to our restaurant as memorable and special as always.

The premises will open under government guidelines.

“Our entire team is really excited to be receiving guests again and as always we will be maintaining the highest levels of safety standards and offering the warmest of Highland welcomes.”

The Three Chimneys at Colbost is based within an original Skye croft house and "is renowned for serving inspirational dishes that optimise the richness and variety of Scotland’s natural larder". Diners can opt to stay in one of six bedrooms in the adjacent House Over-By.