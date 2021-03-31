SCOTMID has revealed plans to close up to 22 Semichem stores across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north east of England, putting 140 jobs at risk.

The proposed closures have been prompted by “ongoing challenges to high street trading” which have been “exacerbated” by the pandemic, the co-operative said.

Nineteen of the stores affected are located across Scotland, with two in Northern Ireland and one in Northumberland (see list below).

Newbridge-based Scotmid, which owns scores of convenience stores and has a funeral care business, said it is holding talks with landlords of the outlets earmarked for closure. In a statement, it said it will make a final decision on a “small number” of the 22 under examination in the coming months.

A formal consultation with the staff affected has now begun.

Karen Scott, head of Semichem, said: “The high street was already struggling to adapt to the pace of change in shopping habits, including out-of-town developments and the rise of internet shopping.

“That change has undoubtedly been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, we have reached the point where it is no longer viable to keep some of our stores open.

“We are grateful for both Scotmid and subsequent government support, which has undoubtedly prolonged the life of many stores.

“Our priority now is to support affected colleagues at this difficult time. We are already looking for redeployment opportunities within the Scotmid group and will help all our staff both personally and professionally.”

Semichem was founded in 1980 and became part of Scotmid in 1995. It currently operates a total of 86 stores.

The full list of stores affected:

Store location

Region / City

Status

Airdrie

North Lanarkshire

Under review

Alloa

Clackmannanshire

Under review

Buckie

Highlands

Closing

Castle Douglas

Dumfries & Galloway

Closing

Castlemilk

Glasgow

Under review

Corstorphine

Edinburgh

Closing

Cumnock

East Ayrshire

Closing

Dalkeith

Midlothian

Under review

Forfar

Angus

Closing

Fort William

Highlands

Closing

Hawick

Borders

Closing

Lisnagelvin, Londonderry

NI - Derry

Closing

Lochee

Dundee / Fife

Closing

Maybole

South Ayrshire

Under review

Musselburgh

East Lothian

Closing

Park Centre, Belfast

NI - Belfast

Closing

Peterhead

Aberdeenshire

Under review

Seaton Valley

Northumberland

Closing

Stirling

Stirling

Closing

Victoria Road, Glasgow

Glasgow

Closing

Wester Hailes

Edinburgh

Closing

Wick

Highlands

Closing