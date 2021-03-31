SCOTMID has revealed plans to close up to 22 Semichem stores across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north east of England, putting 140 jobs at risk.
The proposed closures have been prompted by “ongoing challenges to high street trading” which have been “exacerbated” by the pandemic, the co-operative said.
Nineteen of the stores affected are located across Scotland, with two in Northern Ireland and one in Northumberland (see list below).
Newbridge-based Scotmid, which owns scores of convenience stores and has a funeral care business, said it is holding talks with landlords of the outlets earmarked for closure. In a statement, it said it will make a final decision on a “small number” of the 22 under examination in the coming months.
A formal consultation with the staff affected has now begun.
Karen Scott, head of Semichem, said: “The high street was already struggling to adapt to the pace of change in shopping habits, including out-of-town developments and the rise of internet shopping.
“That change has undoubtedly been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, we have reached the point where it is no longer viable to keep some of our stores open.
“We are grateful for both Scotmid and subsequent government support, which has undoubtedly prolonged the life of many stores.
“Our priority now is to support affected colleagues at this difficult time. We are already looking for redeployment opportunities within the Scotmid group and will help all our staff both personally and professionally.”
Semichem was founded in 1980 and became part of Scotmid in 1995. It currently operates a total of 86 stores.
The full list of stores affected:
Store location
Region / City
Status
Airdrie
North Lanarkshire
Under review
Alloa
Clackmannanshire
Under review
Buckie
Highlands
Closing
Castle Douglas
Dumfries & Galloway
Closing
Castlemilk
Glasgow
Under review
Corstorphine
Edinburgh
Closing
Cumnock
East Ayrshire
Closing
Dalkeith
Midlothian
Under review
Forfar
Angus
Closing
Fort William
Highlands
Closing
Hawick
Borders
Closing
Lisnagelvin, Londonderry
NI - Derry
Closing
Lochee
Dundee / Fife
Closing
Maybole
South Ayrshire
Under review
Musselburgh
East Lothian
Closing
Park Centre, Belfast
NI - Belfast
Closing
Peterhead
Aberdeenshire
Under review
Seaton Valley
Northumberland
Closing
Stirling
Stirling
Closing
Victoria Road, Glasgow
Glasgow
Closing
Wester Hailes
Edinburgh
Closing
Wick
Highlands
Closing
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.