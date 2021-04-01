Sir Richard Branson has hailed plans for a second Virgin Hotel in Scotland.

A Glasgow hotel is expected to join the Edinburgh Virgin Hotel in opening next year.

The Glasgow property will be at 236-246 Clyde Street, and it will “showcase panoramic river views and feature 242 ‘chambers’ and ‘grand chamber’ suites”, it said.

It will also have a meeting and event space and “multiple dining and drinking outlets”.

Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said: “Glasgow is a dynamic city with a rich history that is extra special to me as my wife Joan is from Glasgow.

“Since launching the first property in 2015, Virgin Hotels has established a beloved brand amongst many, always ensuring that all offerings embrace and showcase the local community culture for all travelers to enjoy; and this property will surely do the same.”

James Bermingham, chief executive of Virgin Hotels, said: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting development in the vibrant city of Glasgow.

“Glasgow features distinctive art, music, shopping and much more—making it the perfect location for the newest hotel. Virgin Hotels Glasgow will have all the brand differentiators such as our innovative chamber (room) design, forward-thinking technology, food and beverage offerings and entertainment. We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to enjoy our distinctive lifestyle experience.”

The Cheese Club, Glasgow.

Six by Nico team open The Cheese Club store in Glasgow's west end

The Cheese Club shop, which is led by the team behind the Six by Nico restaurant group, has opened its doors on Byres Road in Glasgow's west end.

READ MORE: It is taking up temporary residence in the former Fopp music store at 358 Byres Road.

The Ayrshire estate where the homes are being developed

Luxury homes under way in £60m Ayrshire project

The first phase of a luxury residential development in Ayrshire has been launched as part of a £60 million project at Rowallan Castle Estate.

READ MORE: Work has begun to establish serviced plots at the site for 79 custom-designed homes, which will range in price from £400,000 to more than £1 million. The first 38 plots have been released for sale.

